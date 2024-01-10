Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has also been revealed to have taken crores of rupees from the national treasury.

The Pakistan Sports Board (PSB) has submitted a five-year expenditure report during the NAB inquiry, in which it was stated that more than 20 crores were paid by the Pakistan Sports Board to the winning team of the 2017 Champions Trophy.

In 2017, the then-Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif announced a reward of Rs.

The government of Pakistan released the announced prize money to the Pakistan cricket team that won the Champions Trophy 2017 from the funds of the Pakistan Sports Board, the funds received by the Pakistani cricketers from the government were mainly earmarked for spending on other sports. .

Generally, the prize money announced by the Prime Minister is released from discretionary funds. Sources say that this amount was released directly to the players through cheques.

It should be noted that the Pakistan Cricket Board has maintained that it does not take funds from the government to run its affairs and that it is an independent institution.

The prize money paid to cricketers by the government in 2017 does not count as government funding, but experts have wondered why the government paid the cricketers from Pakistan Sports Board funds instead of discretionary funds. PSB has a budget for other sports