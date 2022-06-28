LAHORE: Pakistan has recorded two unique coronavirus-related deaths in the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of verified positive cases to 1,534,603. On Tuesday, the number of fatalities nationwide increased to 30,392.

According to the National Institutes of Health’s (NIH) most recent statistics, at least 333 people nationwide tested positive for COVID-19 the previous day.

In the previous 24 hours, 13,759 tests were conducted in Pakistan, and 333 of those tests revealed the presence of the disease in 333 individuals. It was found that the COVID Positivity Ratio was 2.42 percent.