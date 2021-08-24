RAWALPINDI: Pakistan successfully test launched Fatah-1, the indigenously developed guided multi-launch rocket system on Tuesday.

According to a statement issued by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the rocket is capable of delivering a conventional warhead. “The weapon system will give Pakistan Army the capability of precision target engagement deep in enemy territory,” said the ISPR.

President of Pakistan Dr. Arif Alvi, Prime Minister Imran Khan, the Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee (CJCSC) General Nadeem Raza, and the Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa have also congratulated the participating troops and scientists on the successful conduct of flight test.

Earlier this year, Pakistan had successfully test-fired Shaheen-1A surface to surface ballistic missile.

Shaheen-1A has the capability to achieve its target within the range of 900 kilometers.