Pakistan conducts successful flight test of Ra’ad-II cruise missile: ISPR

RAWALPINDI: Pakistan on Tuesday conducted successful flight test of Air-Launched Cruise Missile Ra’ad-II, said Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) in a statement. According to ISPR, Cruise Missile Ra’ad-II, with a range of 600 Km, significantly enhances air delivered strategic standoff capability on land and at sea. The weapon system is equipped with state of the art guidance and navigation systems ensuring the engagement of targets with high precision. The successful flight test was witnessed by Lieutenant General Nadeem Zaki Manj, Director General Strategic Plans Division, Dr Nabeel Hayat Malik, Chairman NESCOM, senior officers from Strategic Plans Division, Strategic Forces and Strategic Organizations, said ISPR in a press release. Director General Strategic Plans Division appreciated the technical prowess, dedication and commitment of scientists and engineers who contributed whole-heartedly to develop the weapon system and making this launch a success. He also termed it “a major step towards complementing Pakistan’s deterrence capability”. The President, Prime Minister of Pakistan, Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee and Services Chiefs have congratulated the Scientists and Engineers on the successful conduct of missile test, reads a press release. Pakistan last year in November conducted a successful training launch of the Shaheen-1 short-range ballistic missile (SSBM) capable of delivering all types of warheads up to a range of 650 Kilometers. Taking to the social networking website, Twitter the Director-General of the Inter-Services Public Relations (DG-ISPR) Major General Asif Ghafoor broke the good news along with accompanying video footage of the training launch. A short-range ballistic missile (SSBM) is a ballistic missile with a range of about 1,000 kilometres (620 mi) or less. NNI