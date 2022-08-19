Attempts by India to “rig the pre-poll” and “modify the results publicly” in Eastern Jammu and Kashmir were emphatically rejected by Pakistan on Friday (IIOJK).

Following Hirdesh Kumar’s statement that non-citizens living normally could add their names to the voting list, the announcement was made a few days later.

According to Kumar, “Jammu & Kashmir is anticipated to acquire roughly 25 lakh extra voters, including outsiders,” following the special summary modification of electoral rolls.

The article also stated that the major political parties in IIOJK were incensed by his comments.The latest announcement that “permits even temporary residents in the disputed territory, and outside headcount and security personnel, to register as “voters” is a clear manifestation of the devious Indian design to influence the outcome of “so-called” elections in IIOJK,” according to Foreign Office (FO)Asim Iftikhar Ahmad, a spokeswoman, issued a statement today.

“Pakistan reiterates its utter rejection of India’s entire litany of measures aimed at reducing the Muslim majority in IIOJK to a minority, including the establishment of the so-called “delimitation” commission and its erroneous report, the granting of bogus Kashmiri domiciles to millions of strangers, and changes to the property laws,” reads a statement from the country.