Pakistan on Thursday hit out at Israel which is in the eye of storm for back-to-back terror attacks in Lebanon.

Several people were killed and thousands injured in two attacks in Lebanon. In the first incident, pagers used by Hezbollah detonated as a result of which 12 people, including two children, were killed and thousands of people injured.

The very next day, explosions claimed 14 lives and left hundreds of people injured. Lebanon blames it on Israel.

FO spokesperson Mumtaz Zahra-Baloch said at a media briefing that Pakistan strongly condemned attacks in Lebanon, carried through detonation of electronic equipment. “Use of cyber and electronic means to commit terrorism in foreign countries is reprehensible,” she said.

“We condemn terrorism in all forms and manifestations and offer our deepest condolences to the families of the victims and the people and the government of the Republic of Lebanon,” she said.

The terror attacks were a manifestation of Israel’s alarming adventurism in the region, which had endangered regional peace and security, she said.

“Pakistan reaffirms its support to Lebanon’s sovereignty and territorial integrity and calls upon the international community to take urgent steps to hold Israel to account for its acts of international terrorism and violations of international law,” Baloch said.