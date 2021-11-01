By Sardar Khan Niazi

Pakistan has always worked for peace, stability, and the elimination of terrorism in the region. Pakistan firmly stands by the global and regional institutions and states to bring sustainable peace in the region and the world.

Pakistan’s contribution to the global war against terrorism is a clear reflection of our desire for the peaceful resolution of all disputes. Pakistan is opposed to terrorism in all its forms and manifestations.

Of late Corps Commanders Conference held at GHQ took note of evolving regional security situation, India’s baseless propaganda, especially gross human rights violations, being committed in Indian Illegally occupied Jammu & Kashmir (IIOJK).

The Permanent Representative of Pakistan to the United Nations, Ambassador Munir Akram also raised alarm about the threat posed by India’s quest for regional hegemony to international peace and security. He was speaking at the UN General Assembly’s First Committee, which deals with disarmament and international security matters.

The actions of India’s fascist regimes are in violation of the UN Security Council resolutions that call for a plebiscite to enable the Kashmiri people of IIOJK to exercise their inalienable right to self-determination. India has unleashed the most brutal reign of terror and oppression on the Kashmiri people and against its own 200 million Muslim minority.

India’s belligerent rhetoric has compounded the regional security situation. To camouflage its crimes, it has resorted to the world’s most notorious disinformation campaign. Pakistan will continue with the full spectrum deterrence to counter and defeat any potential Indian aggression.

Reacting to Munir Akram’s statement, A. Amarnath, counselor in India’s Permanent Mission to the body, claimed Kashmir was an integral part of India. Pakistan rejects India’s claim that Jammu and Kashmir is its integral part, observing it is an internationally recognized disputed territory, the UN-supervised plebiscite will decide its final status.

Pakistan has been and will continue to highlight India’s state terrorism against the people of Indian-occupied Kashmir. Indian state terrorism in Kashmir will not be able to dampen the indomitable spirit of Kashmiris seeking their inalienable right to self-determination nor will India’s attempt to divert attention from its sponsorship of terrorism ever succeed.

India has financed, facilitated, and directed state-sponsored terrorism against Pakistan and other neighbors. The desire of India for great power status, despite its domestic political and economic disarray, can endanger international peace and security. How one can ignore the threat posed by Indian oppressive policies and its massive militarization drive.

The extremist ideology pervasive in India today, along with its offensive doctrines and hegemonic pretensions; its search for conventional and strategic military dominance spells danger. The history of Indian aggression against its neighbors, its refusal to engage in a dialogue or mediation on dispute resolution and confidence building, also present a clear threat.

India spent $73 billion last year on the acquisition and development of new conventional and non-conventional land, air, and sea weapons systems. It has also nuclearized the Indian Ocean; deployed anti-ballistic missile systems; acquired anti-satellite weapons; and increased the range and sophistication of all its delivery systems.

The states that are so eagerly providing these advanced weapons systems and technologies to India must know that India has deployed 70 percent of its weaponry and forces against Pakistan.

Peace and stability in South Asia can be achieved through the resolution of disputes, maintenance of a balance of conventional and strategic military forces between Pakistan and India, and reciprocal measures for nuclear and missile and military restraint between the two countries. Pakistan’s proposal for a strategic restraint regime in South Asia remains on the table.

On Fissile Material Cut-off Treaty (FMCT), India’s remarks are unfair. Regional and international security concerns demand nuclear disarmament and non-proliferation in the region and the world.