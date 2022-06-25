With 1,533,482 confirmed positive cases, Pakistan has reported one death caused by a new coronavirus in the past 24 hours. On Saturday, the number of fatalities nationwide increased to 30,386.

At least 435 people nationwide tested positive for COVID-19 on the last day, according to the National Institutes of Health’s (NIH) most recent statistics.

In the last 24 hours, Pakistan has performed 13,644 tests, of which 435 people tested positive for the illness. 3.19 percent was the COVID Positivity Ratio figure.