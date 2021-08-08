ISLAMABAD: Pakistan on Sunday categorically rejected the baseless allegations made by India that Pakistan wanted to infiltrate so-called “terrorists” via the Line of Control (LoC).

In response to reports in the Indian media, quoting “an unnamed” Indian security official making baseless allegations against Pakistan, the following is attributable to Zahid Hafeez Chaudhri, Spokesperson of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said, “India’s smear campaign against Pakistan is well-known and was fully exposed by the EU DisinfoLab’s report.”

The Foreign Office Spokesperson said, “The Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) is one of the most militarised zones in the world with over 900,000 Indian security personnel. India has erected a multi-tiered fence, installed electronic surveillance equipment, and set up multiple layers of security, making it impossible for anything to cross the LoC to enter IIOJK. Therefore, such allegations recycled from time to time have no basis to stand on.”

On it’s part, India has been involved in state-terrorism in IIOJK and against Pakistan. From the Samjhota Express killings of February 2007 to the terrorist blast in Lahore in June 2021, terror incidents targeting Pakistanis have had an Indian hand.

Earlier in 2020, Pakistan had provided irrefutable evidence to the world community of India’s aiding, abetting and financing of state-sponsored terrorism against Pakistan through a detailed dossier.

It may be recalled that in February this year Pakistan had reiterated adherence to the 2003 ceasefire understanding with India in the interest of regional peace and security and to save Kashmiri lives.

“India must not use baseless and misleading allegations of so-called “infiltration” attempts as a handy ploy to find excuses to scuttle the ceasefire understanding.”

“India must also refrain from peddling falsehoods and creating pretexts for false flag operations. Such irresponsible conduct would only result in further undermining peace and security in the region,” the Foreign Office said.