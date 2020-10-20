ISLAMABAD : Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi has said Pakistan believes in restoration of territorial integrity and sovereignty of Azerbaijan over Nagorno-Karabakh. He said this during a telephonic conversation with Azeri counterpart Jeyhun Bayramov on Tuesday. The Foreign Minister expressed deep concern on the deteriorating security situation in Nagorno-Karabakh and expressed full solidarity with the brotherly nation of Azerbaijan and its people at this difficult time. Shah Mahmood Qureshi voiced concerns over the reprehensible targeting and killing of civilians by the Armenian forces and hoped for a peaceful resolution of the crisis, in accordance with UN Security Council resolutions.

Azeri Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov appreciated Pakistan’s support to Azerbaijan and briefed on the latest situation. Foreign Minister Qureshi also recognized Azerbaijan’s valuable support to Pakistan on Jammu and Kashmir dispute at various international fora, including the OIC Contact Group on Jammu and Kashmir. He briefed his counterpart on the grave human rights violations and other repressive actions being perpetrated by the Indian occupation forces in the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu &Kashmir (IIOJ&K). The two Foreign Ministers expressed satisfaction at the state of bilateral relations and agreed to further strengthen cooperation in areas of mutual interest, including trade and economic, cultural and educational fields. They agreed to remain in close contact. NNI