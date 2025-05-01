By Sardar Khan Niazi

Recently, Pakistan has started reasserting its existence in Washington through a deliberate, multi-pronged push that goes beyond reactive diplomacy. After years of drift manifesting in a narrow bilateral agenda focused mostly on Afghanistan, Islamabad has deliberately reasserted itself across American policy circles, Congress, think tanks, and media. In the subtle corridors of diplomacy, presence matters. And in recent months, Pakistan has successfully begun to reclaim a degree of space in Washington–a capital where attention is scarce, competition for relevance is fierce, and global crises rather than enduring partnerships often shape policy pivots. After years of drift, marked by mistrust and a narrowing bilateral agenda largely centered on Afghanistan, Islamabad is reasserting itself in the U.S. capital. The signals are unmistakable: increasing diplomatic outreach, higher-level engagements, renewed Track II dialogues, and growing congressional interest. While this rekindled attention does not signal a return to the high tides of the early 2000s or Cold War-era alignments, it reflects a conscious recalibration by both sides, especially amidst shifting geopolitical sands. Realism drives much of this recalibration. For Washington, Pakistan remains a country that is impossible to ignore, whether for its strategic geography, its nuclear status, or its role in regional stability. The U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan in 2021 may have seemingly reduced Islamabad’s tactical utility, but the rapidly changing global order has brought new imperatives. The rise of China, an increasingly assertive India, instability in the Middle East, and the emergence of a multi-polar world are compelling the U.S. to engage with partners outside traditional frameworks. Enter Pakistan–not as a client state or transactional ally, but as a potential balancer, particularly in South and Central Asia. Islamabad’s deepening ties with Beijing, through the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) and broader strategic cooperation, are a point of concern and curiosity for Washington. However, rather than purely seeing Pakistan through the lens of China, there is now a broader effort to understand its domestic evolution, regional aspirations, and capacity for engagement on global challenges like climate change, counterterrorism, and energy security. For Islamabad, the recent outreach is no less calculated. Facing economic headwinds, navigating IMF constraints, and rebuilding credibility after political instability, Pakistan’s foreign policy establishment appears determined to widen its diplomatic options. The renewed visibility in Washington is part of a larger diversification strategy–seeking a balanced posture between East and West, while avoiding the zero-sum games of the past. Ambassador of Pakistan’s steady and low-profile engagement in D.C. deserves credit. Under his watch, Pakistan has engaged members of Congress across the aisle, built bridges with the diaspora, revitalized academic linkages, and courted think tanks that shape policy discourse. These efforts may not make headlines but are essential in shaping perceptions and keeping Pakistan on the radar in a town where attention is often transactional. Moreover, recent visits by military and civilian leaders, expanded defense dialogues, and participation in U.S.-hosted multilateral forums show a desire to deepen institutional ties. Importantly, this comes without overpromising. Tone is mature–an understanding that shared interests, not wishful nostalgia, must define the future of U.S.-Pakistan relations. The diverse efforts–from ministerial calls to congressional visits reinforce a broader narrative: Pakistan is evolving into a partner of substance, not just strategic utility. There is restraint, no grand overstated pledges, just realistic, interest-based engagement. Washington is beginning to see Pakistan not as a fleeting strategic pawn but as a moderate stakeholder in Asia’s complex interplay. For Islamabad, locking in this breathing room in U.S. policy circles means expanding discussions to trade, critical minerals, tech, climate, and educational exchanges–not merely defense. By engaging the U.S. on issues beyond security, Pakistan seeks a 21st-century partnership, not a 20th-century alliance.