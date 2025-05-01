Pakistan has become the top country in the world to improve sovereign default risk.

According to the report, Pakistan has achieved the top position in the ranking of emerging world economies by showing the greatest improvement in sovereign default risk in the latest data from the international financial institution Bloomberg Intelligence.

According to the report, during the last 12 months, Pakistan’s probability of default has decreased from 59 percent to 47 percent, which is a historic decrease of 1,100 basis points (11 percent), this decrease is the most significant among emerging economies worldwide.

Pakistan’s sovereign default risk decreased by 1,100 basis points, in contrast, Turkey, Ecuador, Egypt and Gabon recorded an increase in default risk.

According to Bloomberg, several factors are behind Pakistan’s exceptional performance, including successful negotiations with the IMF and timely loan repayments.

The upgraded credit outlook issued by global rating agencies (S&P, Fitch, etc.) is a clear message to global investors that Pakistan is moving forward with economic stability, reforms, and restoration of global credibility.

The coordinated policies of the Ministry of Finance, State Bank, and other economic institutions have restored Pakistan’s confidence at the global level.