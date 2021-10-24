DUBAI: Pakistan defeated arch rival India by 10 wickets in T20 World Cup encounter played in Dubai on Sunday. A large crowed witnessed the contest and the stadium was fully packed with supporters of the two teams.

Skipper Babar Azam (68) and wicket-keeper Mohammad Rizwan (78) completed the best partnership against India, posting the highest ever partnership for any wicket by any team against the Men In Blue in T20Is surpassing 133 by David Warner and Shane Watson.

Pakistan won the toss and Babar Azam elected to ball first and India handed Pakistan a 152-run target.

During the first innings, Shaheen Shah Afridi sent Virat Kohli back to pavilion while Pakistani pacer Haris Rauf claimed the last wicket by dismissing Hardik Pandya in the last over, who had scored 11 runs.

Mohammad Nawaz had dismissed Ravindra Jadeja (13) in the 18th over in the Super 12 match.

By the end of 16th over, India had scored over 100 and Pakistan had been on a roll, with its bowlers claiming back-to-back Indian wickets.

Shahdab Khan managed to take one wicket as he dismissed Rishabh Pant after he scored 39 runs at the loss of 30 balls and was replaced by Ravindra Jadeja in the field.

Hasan Ali had sent Suryakumar Yadav back to the pavilion after Pakistan took three early wickets against arch-rival India in the Super 12 match of the T20 World Cup on Sunday.

Yadav had scored a 11-runs at the loss of eight balls and was replaced by Rishabh Pant in the field.

Shaheen Shah Afridi, who was on a roll, claimed two early wicket for Pakistan against arch-rival India in the Super 12 match of the T20 World Cup on Sunday.

The Pakistani pacer had sent opener Rohit Sharma back to the pavilion after he managed to score only one run. He was replaced by skipper Virat Kohli.

Afridi had claimed another wicket of K Rahul as he departed for just three runs. Suryakumar Yadav replaced Rahul in the ground.

Pakistan chased the 151 target in 18th over defeating arch rival without loss of any wicket.