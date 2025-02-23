DUBAI :The cricket rivalry between India and Pakistan is one of the most intense in sports history. Both the teams are set to clash in the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Sunday.Dating back to 1952, the India-Pakistan cricket rivalry continues to captivate fans worldwide. Their last 50-over encounter saw India cruise to a seven-wicket victory at the 2023 World Cup, but Pakistan has historically thrived in high-pressure moments.

With tickets selling out in minutes and Dubai set for a charged atmosphere with passionate fans from both sides, the stage is set for another gripping chapter in this historic contest. Despite India’s recent dominance, Pakistan’s unpredictability—especially on UAE soil—means anything can happen in this blockbuster encounter.

Pakistan head coach Aaqib Javed has placed his faith in his pace attack, calling them “match-winners” ahead of their must-win ICC Champions Trophy showdown against archrivals India on Sunday. With their semifinal hopes hanging in the balance, the defending champions must secure victory in Dubai to stay in contention.Pakistan, currently at the bottom of Group A after a disappointing loss to New Zealand, face an Indian side that began their campaign with a commanding win over Bangladesh.