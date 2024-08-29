The approval process for Pakistan’s new $7 billion deal with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) appears to be facing significant delays, as the IMF Board’s schedule for the first week of September does not include Pakistan. This development indicates that the deal, originally reached in July, may not be finalized until late September, if not later. Despite reassurances from Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb that the approval would come by next month, concerns are growing that it could be delayed even further. The minister had previously anticipated that the IMF would approve the deal in August, but that expectation has not materialized.

One of the primary reasons for the delay seems to be Pakistan’s inability to secure debt relief from its key bilateral creditors, particularly China, as well as its struggle to arrange $2 billion in new loans to bridge the gross external financing gap for the current fiscal year. When the staff-level agreement was initially signed with the IMF, the finance minister described the financing gap as “manageable.” He then traveled to Beijing, confident that he would return with a commitment for another $4 billion debt rollover from China. Additionally, he expected to reach an agreement with China on restructuring Pakistan’s $15 billion energy debt.

However, it became apparent after his return that the IMF’s approval of the new loan was contingent on firm commitments from China, Saudi Arabia, and the UAE to roll over their combined debt of $12 billion. Although the minister later announced that these nations had accepted Pakistan’s debt relief request, it seems that they have not yet communicated this to the IMF Board, which has further complicated the situation.

The government’s failure to secure new loans to fill the previously deemed “manageable” external financing gap became evident only after the IMF loan approval was delayed. In response, Islamabad sought a $1.2 billion oil facility from Riyadh and $800 million from Middle Eastern commercial banks to cover the gap.

On Tuesday, the State Bank of Pakistan’s governor announced plans to raise up to $4 billion from banks by the next fiscal year to address the shortfall. According to him, Pakistan is in the “advanced stages” of securing $2 billion in additional external financing required for IMF approval. While it is likely that Pakistan will eventually secure the necessary bilateral debt relief and IMF funds, the ongoing delay is causing significant anxiety in the markets.

The recent decision by Moody’s to upgrade Pakistan’s long-term issuer rating, following a similar move by Fitch, signals confidence that the IMF package will ultimately be approved. However, the delay is unsettling, particularly because it remains unclear whether Chinese energy debt relief is one of the IMF’s conditions or if the government is pursuing this separately.

The growing concern over the delayed approval stems less from the delay itself and more from the lack of transparency surrounding its causes. A clearer and more transparent approach would help to calm market anxieties and maintain stability until the situation is resolved.