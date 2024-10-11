England won the firt Test against Pakistan by an innings and 47 runs after dismissing the home team for 220 on the fifth and final day of the first Test at the Multan Cricket Stadium here on Friday.

Pakistan entered record books by becoming the first cricket team to lose a Test match after scoring more than 500 runs in the first innings. Also, it was a record as Pakistan lost six consecutive Tests. Pakistan have played 11 Test without a win.

England mopped up Pakistan’s tail in the first session of the day.

Pakistan resumed their second innings at 152 for six – needing 115 runs to avoid an innings defeat. Spinner Jack Leach was the wrecker when he claimed three of the four wickets in the morning session. The fourth, Abrar Ahmad, could not bat due to illness.

Leach claimed the scalp of Salman Ali Agha, trapping him in front of the wickets for 63 at the stroke of drinks break. He then removed Shaheen Afridi for 10 and Naseem Shah for six. Amer Jamal remained unbeaten on 55.

According to Reuters, the tourists reduced Pakistan to 220-9 after some early resistance to spark huge celebrations among a small but vocal group of travelling English fans.

England’s pace bowlers peppered the two overnight batsmen with bouncers earlier and Jamal recovered after being hit on the side of the head by a fiery ball from Brydon Carse to bring up his own half-century.

He was then granted a lifeline when stand-in captain Ollie Pope put down a difficult chance at square-leg – England’s fifth dropped catch of the innings – and remained not out on 55.

Leach pulled off a stunning catch off his own bowling to remove Shaheen Afridi before having Naseem Shah stumped to seal the victory.