WASHINGTON : Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue, Senator Muhammad Aurangzeb, has assured the International Monetary Fund (IMF) of maintaining the reform momentum for economic development of the country.He reiterated the commitment during a meeting with IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva. He thanked the IMF team for reaching a Staff-Level Agreement on the First Review under the Extended Fund Facility (EFF) and a new arrangement under the Resilience and Sustainability Facility (RSF).He extended an invitation from the Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif for Georgieva to visit the country.

The finance minister held crucial discussions with global leaders, including top officials from the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and the World Bank Group, during his visit to Washington. The meetings focused on key issues such as economic reforms, climate resilience, and development projects in Pakistan.The meetings were held on the sidelines of the 2025 Spring Meetings of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and the World Bank Group.Meanwhile, during a meeting with President of the World Bank Group, Ajay Banga, the Finance Minister expressed gratitude to the World Bank for its historical support to Pakistan and commended its leadership in developing a transformative CPF—a decade-long strategic roadmap centered around measurable impacts and outcomes.