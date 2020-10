RAWALPINDI: Pakistan Army has won international military drill competition known as Pace Sticking Competition held at Royal Military Academy, Sandhurst, United Kingdom.

Director General Inter-Services Public Relations (DG ISPR) Major General Babar Iftikhar on Wednesday tweeted that Pakistan won the competition for 3rd consecutive year. Pakistan Military Academy (PMA) represented Pakistan Army in the event, Major General Babar Iftikhar added. NNI