Rawalpindi: Army Chief of Staff General Syed Asim Munir has said that the Pakistan Army will defeat all the ambitions of the enemy, and will continue to provide technical support to the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Police.

According to the Public Relations Department of the Pakistan Army (ISPR), Chief of Army Staff General Syed Asim Munir visited Wana area of ​​South Waziristan and was given a detailed briefing on the current security situation, ongoing counter-terrorism operations and development projects. .

According to ISPR, General Asim Munir met the officers and jawans. During the meeting, he praised their preparations and high morale to thwart the nefarious intentions of the enemy forces.

The Pakistan Army reiterated its resolve to leave no stone unturned to thwart the plans of the enemy forces and their facilitators. The Army Chief paid tribute to the selfless sacrifices of security forces and law enforcement agencies for the security of the country and vowed to extend technical assistance and full cooperation to law enforcement agencies including the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Police. Will continue to do.

General Asim Munir also acknowledged the important role of the people of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in establishing peace and advancing various projects under the South Waziristan Integrated Development Plan.

He assured full support of Pakistan Army for the development and prosperity of the people of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. The Army Chief expressed his gratitude to the tribal elders for their selfless support in the war against terrorism and cooperation with the Pakistan Army.

On reaching Wana, the Army Chief paid tribute to the martyrs by laying a wreath at the martyrs’ memorial. On reaching Wana, Corps Commander Peshawar gave him a warm welcome.