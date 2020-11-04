RAWALPINDI : General Qamar Javed Bajwa, Chief of Army Staff (COAS) visited Headquarters Rawalpindi Corps. The ISPR said the COAS was given comprehensive briefing on prevalent situation along LOC and operational preparedness of the formations.

COAS appreciated resilience of Kashmiri population who are being deliberately targeted by Indian Army on both sides of the LOC. He said that Pakistan Army shall continue to ensure protection and security of people along LOC.

COAS was also briefed on the developmental work being undertaken in Rawalpindi Cantonment. COAS expressed his satisfaction over the progress and appreciated the civil administration in this regard. NNI