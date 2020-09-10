Pakistan Army shoots down this year’s 11th Indian spying quadcopter: ISPR

RAWALPINDI : Pakistan Army shot down another Indian spy quadcopter that intruded across the Line of Control (LoC) in Azad Kashmir, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said on Wednesday. According to a message posted on the official Twitter account of the Director-General (DG) ISPR, the Indian spy drone was shot down in Chakothi Sector along the LoC. “The quadcopter had intruded 500 meters on Pakistan’s side of the LOC. This is the 11th Indian quadcopter shot down by Pakistan Army this year,” DG ISPR said in a statement. Earlier, Pakistan army said on July 26 that it had shot down an Indian spying quadcopter along the LoC after it committed an airspace violation. Pakistan and India had declared a ceasefire along the LoC, the de facto border between both countries in the disputed Kashmir region in 2003. However, both sides routinely exchange fire and accuse each other of ceasefire violations. Tension has been heightened after India lifted the special status for the Indian-occupied Kashmir in August 2019. Pakistan downgraded its diplomatic relations, suspended trade relations and train service with India in response