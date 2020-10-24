RAWALPINDI : Pakistan armed forces have extended best wishes to the United Nations (UN) on its 75th anniversary, Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said on Saturday.

The military’s media wing said on Twitter that Pakistan has contributed over 200,000 troops in 46 UN missions in 28 countries, whereas, 158 Pakistani peacekeepers sacrificed their lives for global peace. Pakistan had joined the UN peacekeeping mission on September 30, 1947, and the first batch of Pakistani soldiers had been deployed in Congo. The country has taken part in joint missions in 28 countries and its peacekeepers including military officers sacrificed their lives.

Earlier in the year, the United Nations (UN) had honoured the Dag Hammarskjold medal to a Pakistani soldier in May, Naik Muhammad Naeem Raza, who embraced martyrdom while serving in the UN mission in the Democratic Republic of the Congo. Many global and UN leaders have admitted the performance of the armed forces of Pakistan. Moreover, 83 female soldiers of the Pakistani military troops are currently part of the UN peacekeeping mission, whereas, Pakistan became the first country for deploying its women military officers in Congo on June 19, 2019. NNI