ISLAMABAD: The burning of the Holy Quran in Sweden was severely condemned by the Muslim world as an act of Islamophobia, and Pakistan led protests to condemn the horrible incident.

The Sharif-led administration has made the decision to hold nationwide protests on July 7 in response to the heinous event that took place on the occasion of Eidul Adha and caused anger.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif declared protests would be held in Pakistan in response to this, and he invited representatives from all political parties to attend the protests.

The prime minister said in a statement that the country will observe the Youm-e-Taqaddus Quran on Friday and that “Speaking with one voice, the whole nation will give a message to the evil minds.”

To develop a national response plan for the disaster, the administration has chosen to call a joint session of the parliament. The nation’s opinions and views, according to PM Sharif, should be adequately conveyed through the parliamentary platform.

Pakistan seeks immediate action in response to Sweden’s destruction of the Holy Quran

The Holy Quran was burned in Sweden in another incident, according to Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, and the whole Muslim Ummah, including the Pakistani government and people, condemned it.

Following authorisation from a Swedish court, two men burned a Quran in front of Stockholm’s biggest mosque on Wednesday, when the majority of Muslims throughout the world were celebrating Eid ul Adha.

The 37-year-old Iraqi immigrant who requested permission for the action tore out pages from the Quran, wiped them on his shoe, and set part of them on fire, according to Swedish public television SVT. He wants the book to be outlawed.

200 people were up to observe, including counter-protesters. One person who tried to lob a rock was caught.