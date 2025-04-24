ISLAMABAD: The National Security Committee (NSC) on Thursday announced a slew of measures in response to India’s belligerence after April 22 Pahalgam (occupied Jammu and Kashmir) massacre. A communique issued after the NSC meeting reveals that country’s high command has decided to close Wagah Border with immediate effect and suspend all bilateral agreements, including Simla Pact signed in 1972.

Pakistan has also decided to shut its airspace for India. Besides, Pakistan will also revoke trade relations with India. The NSC also decided to revoke all visas issued to Indian nationals under SAARC visa exemption scheme.

Pakistan declares the Indian defence, Naval and air advisers in Islamabad persona non grata. They have been directed to leave Pakistan immediately but not later than April 30. Support staff of these advisers have also been directed to return to India, says the communique.