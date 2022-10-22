LAHORE: Despite the fact that the number of verified positive cases has risen to 1,573,641, Pakistan has not recorded any deaths caused by new coronavirus in the past 24 hours. At this time on Saturday, there have been 30,624 fatalities nationwide.

According to the National Institutes of Health’s (NIH) most recent statistics, at least 52 people nationwide tested positive with COVID-19 on the previous day.

In the last 24 hours, Pakistan has carried out 10,053 tests, 52 of which have revealed the presence of the disease. A 0.41 percent COVID Positivity Ratio was noted.