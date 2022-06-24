Despite the fact that the number of new coronavirus-positive patients has increased to 1,533,041, Pakistan has not reported any deaths in the past 24 hours. On Friday, 30,385 people died across the country.

At least 309 people nationwide tested positive for COVID-19 on the previous day, according to the National Institutes of Health’s (NIH) most recent statistics.

In the last 24 hours, Pakistan has carried out 13,941 tests, 309 of which have revealed the presence of the disease. 2.22 percent was the COVID Positivity Ratio figure.