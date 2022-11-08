ISLAMABAD: 4,099 coronavirus tests have reportedly been performed nationwide in the previous 24 hours, according to the National Institutes of Health (NIH).

In the last 24 hours, 4,099 coronavirus tests were performed, and 25 persons have tested positive for the virus, according to NIH statistics.

COVID-19 Statistics 08 November 2022

Total Tests in Last 24 Hours: 4,099

Positive Cases: 25

Positivity %: 0.61%

Deaths: 00

Patients on Critical Care: 53 — NIH Pakistan (@NIH_Pakistan) November 8, 2022

There have been 0.61 percent positive coronavirus tests in the last 24 hours, and no patients have died from the virus during this time, despite the fact that 53 patients have serious conditions.