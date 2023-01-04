LAHORE: Pakistan has recorded two unique coronavirus-related deaths in the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of verified positive cases to 1,575,855. On Wednesday, the overall death toll increased to 30,638.

According to the National Institutes of Health’s (NIH) most recent statistics, at least 22 people nationwide tested positive with COVID-19 on the previous day.

In the last 24 hours, Pakistan has performed 5,126 tests, out of which 22 people tested positive for the illness. The COVID Positivity Ratio was calculated to be 0.43 percent.