LAHORE: Pakistan has recorded one unique coronavirus-related fatality in the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of verified positive cases to 1,575,425. The number of fatalities in the country increased to 30,635 on Friday.

At least 18 people nationwide tested positive for COVID-19 in the last day, according to the National Institutes of Health’s (NIH) most recent statistics.

In the last 24 hours, 6,442 tests were taken in Pakistan, and 18 of those results came back positive for the illness. A 0.28 percent COVID Positivity Ratio was noted.