ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Health Abdul Qadir Patel travelled to the United Arab Emirates and met with Sheikh Ahmed Dalmook Al Maktoum (Member of the Dubai Royal Family) and his delegation.

The Pakistani delegation was led by Abdul Qadir Patel and included Special Secretary Health Iftikhar Shallwani and Director General Health Dr Shabana Saleem.

Hasan Afzal, the Consul General of Pakistan, also attended the meeting.

The Pakistani delegation was briefed by various teams from the UAE government. The Royal Family’s office and Hayat Biotech Group discussed various areas of collaboration, with a particular interest in establishing a Plasma Farming and Harvesting Facility in Pakistan. These facilities will provide direct assistance to the public.

The Pakistani delegation was also informed about the UAE’s various medical advancements in the digital and medical sciences sectors, including the Emirati Human Genome Program, which is run by the G42 Group.

The applied sciences program’s research and development capabilities were also presented. The Pakistani delegation proposed further discussions on this topic.

The royal family group expressed a strong desire to improve public sector hospitals in Pakistan. They stated that the Office of His Highness wants to collaborate with the Pakistani government on this front through various UAE companies and international health sector partners.

The Pakistani delegation appreciated this interest and encouraged both sides to pursue it further with mutual support.

The minister stated that the government will assist in any way possible in providing the best services to the people of Pakistan. Both countries should collaborate and share skills and services in which they are experts.

“Pakistan and the UAE have a long history, and we must continue this,” the minister said.

The visit marks the beginning of an important collaboration between the two countries that will directly benefit the people.

The meetings ended on a high note, with both groups looking forward to these new ventures.