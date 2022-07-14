Islamabad: The International Monetary Fund (IMF) upped the overall loan amount to $7 billion on Thursday and announced a staff-level agreement with Pakistan on the conclusion of two unfinished programme assessments.

However, the international lender advised Islamabad to be prepared to “take any extra steps”. In contrast to the primary budget surplus target of Rs153 billion or 0.2 percent of the GDP set in the recently amended budget, the IMF announcement disclosed that the global lender had actually set the 0.4 percent aim.

The government may need to implement more revenue-generating initiatives or reduce spending overall—aside from that for development—in order to meet this goal.According to the programme requirements, an assessment of Pakistan’s “anti-corruption agencies, notably the National Accountability Bureau [NAB] has also been included.

According to the statement, Nathan Porter, the head of the IMF mission in Pakistan, “the IMF team has secured a staff-level agreement the with Pakistani authorities for such completion of the combination seventh and eighth evaluations of the Support Program [EFF]-supported programme.”Shehbaz Sharif, the prime minister, also praised the “Finance & Foreign Office teams headed excellently by Ministers Miftah Ismail & Bilawal Bhutto for their efforts to get the IMF programme restarted.”