Riyadh/Islamabad: Federal Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi visited the Public Security Police Headquarters of Saudi Arabia and met with the Chief of Public Security, Lieutenant General Muhammad Al-Basmi.

According to Express News, upon the arrival of the Interior Minister, the Lieutenant General welcomed and welcomed him, after which Mohsin Naqvi was taken to inspect various departments of the state-of-the-art Public Security Headquarters.

Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi also visited the Safe City Center of Saudi Arabia and observed the system equipped with modern technology to prevent crime.

Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi appreciated the system of controlling crimes and traffic accidents through the use of modern technology. In addition, he met with the Chief of Public Security, Lieutenant General Muhammad Al-Basmi.

In the meeting, it was agreed to activate the joint task force between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia soon. The Interior Minister said that he was happy to see the excellent public security system of Saudi Arabia, and that cooperation in the field of police training can be promoted and each other’s experiences can be benefited.

The Interior Minister said that Pakistan is establishing a Special Protection Unit to protect diplomats.

Meanwhile, Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi was given a special briefing at the Public Security Headquarters and was informed about the system of controlling crimes and traffic accidents through artificial intelligence.

It was informed in the briefing that special forces also perform duties during Hajj and Umrah, all special forces in Saudi Arabia are controlled from the Public Security Headquarters.