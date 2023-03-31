ISLAMABAD: Kazakhstan’s ambassador to Pakistan, Yerzhan Kistafin, declared that beginning in May 2023, direct flights between the two nations would increase economic connectivity.

He said this during a conversation with Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s Minister of Commerce and Industries Adnan Jalil in Islamabad.

The envoy claimed that in addition to strengthening economic ties, direct flights between Lahore and Almaty would also foster more interpersonal interactions.

He claimed that the business associations and chambers of commerce of the two nations could contribute to boosting mutual trade between Kazakhstan and Pakistan.

Peshawar, the ambassador claimed, was crucial for bilateral commerce between Pakistan and Kazakhstan because it served as a gateway to Central Asia.

He emphasised the requirement for further enhancing the commercial and industrial ties between Peshawar and the regions of Central Asia.