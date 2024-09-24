ISLAMABAD: Pakistan and Iran have agreed to form a sub-committee to remove barriers to bilateral trade and resolve issues related to customs.

According to the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR), the Ambassador of Iran to Pakistan, Dr. Reza Amiri Mughdam, has held an important meeting with Chairman Federal Board of Revenue Rashid Mahmood Langriyal at the FBR headquarters on Tuesday.

During the meeting, the parties discussed matters related to customs, cross-border trade and management to facilitate and promote bilateral trade between the two countries, while the parties agreed to remove obstacles in the way of bilateral trade. So that economic activities can be increased by taking advantage of the real trade potential between the two neighboring countries. In the meeting, it was agreed to form a sub-committee to further consider and resolve customs related issues between the two brotherly countries.