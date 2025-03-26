ISLAMABAD :The International Monetary Fund (IMF) and Pakistani authorities have reached a staff-level agreement on the first review under Pakistan’s Extended Fund Facility (EFF) and on a new arrangement under the Resilience and Sustainability Facility (RSF). An IMF team, led by Nathan Porter, held discussions during a February 24 to March 14, 2025 mission visit to Karachi and Islamabad, and virtually thereafter, for the first review of Pakistan’s economic programme supported by the Extended Fund Facility (EFF) and on a new arrangement under the IMF’s Resilience and Sustainability Facility (RSF).

The IMF team has reached a staff-level agreement (SLA) with the Pakistani authorities on the first review of the 37-month Extended Arrangement under the Extended Fund Facility (EFF), and on a new 28-month arrangement under the IMF’s RSF with total access of around $1.3 billion (SDR 1 billion). The staff-level agreement is subject to approval of the IMF’s Executive Board. Upon approval, Pakistan will have access to about US$1.0 billion (SDR 760 million) under the EFF, bringing total disbursements under the programme to about US$2.0 billion.