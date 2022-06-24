According to a government announcement, Pakistan has opened more border crossings to assist in getting medical aid to injured Afghans who were affected by the terrible earthquake.

Injured Afghans will be able to access Pakistani hospitals more quickly if additional border crossings are opened.

The acting prime minister of the interim Afghan government, Mullah Mohammad Hassan Akhund, was told of Pakistan’s decision during a conversation with Sharif, according to a statement issued late on Thursday.

The statement read, “Prime Minister informed that Ghulam Khan and Angoor Adda border crossing points have been opened for the transit of the badly injured Afghans to Pakistani hospitals.”

Sharif also pledged the continuous support of his nation in the days to come.

On behalf of his government and the people of Pakistan, he also expressed his heartfelt sorrow and condolences for the loss of so many priceless lives and the extensive property damage brought on by the catastrophic earthquake in Afghanistan.

Sharif informed the acting Afghan premier, “Pakistan stood shoulder to shoulder with its Afghan brethren in this tough hour.”

Pakistan was the first nation to send aid to Afghanistan following the devastating earthquake on Wednesday. This aid included the delivery of emergency medications, tents, tarpaulins, and blankets.

The magnitude 6.1 earthquake that struck the nation’s eastern provinces on Tuesday night has so far claimed the lives of 1,150 people and left over 1,600 more injured.

Taliban representatives claim that in the Paktika area, more than 2,500 homes have been entirely demolished and hundreds more have suffered minor damage.

The most severely hit Afghan provinces are Paktika and Khost, where the earthquake entirely devastated several communities.