Karachi: The Pakistan Airports Authority held its fourth e-court. According to a PAA spokesperson, the fourth Airports Authority e-court was held in Karachi, during which various decisions were taken, including that Dera Ghazi Khan Airport will be upgraded for Airbus 320 aircraft by the end of next year.

Airside and parking facilities will be improved at Peshawar Airport, the New Gwadar International Airport business plan makes Gwadar attractive to airlines, complaints about the behavior of airline staff and lost luggage will be sent to the Civil Aviation Authority.

According to a PAA spokesperson, during the e-court, instructions were also given to include tetanus vaccines in first aid kits at Lahore Airport.