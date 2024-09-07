Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Saturday paid tribute to the Pakistan Air Force’s (PAF) unwavering sacrifices and professional excellence on Air Force Day, which is observed on Sept 7, a day after the annual Defense Day. The prime minister commended the bravery and valor of PAF personnel, who thwarted the enemy’s malicious intentions with their courage. On September 7, 1965, the PAF’s Shaheens created a history of courage, bravery, and courage. He made a special mention of the heroics of Muhammad Mahmood Alam, who downed five enemy aircraft within a minute. The prime minister saluted the courageous air warriors and their families on Air Force Day. Pakistan takes pride in the courage, dedication, and commitment demonstrated by its Air Force. Their exceptional service and prowess ensure that our skies are safe and their determination and valor contribute to a stronger Pakistan. Heroes like Squadron Leader Sarfaraz Ahmed Rafiqui Shaheed, who continued to assist his comrades despite his guns being jammed and Air Commodore Muhammad Mahmood Alam, who achieved an astonishing five kills in just under a minute, have become legends, inspiring generations of pilots to uphold PAF’s proud tradition of excellence. The war was a testament to the PAF’s dedication, with Pakistan Air Force aces dominating the skies. Their bravery, skill, and sacrifices will continue to resonate in the collective memory of the nation, serving as a source of immense pride and inspiration for the people of Pakistan. Everybody knows the 1965 War Hero Shaheed Squadron Leader Sarfraz Ahmed Rafiqui had unmatched velour and courage. He along with his fellow pilots shot down three of the four intruder aircraft of Indian Air Force, flying at an altitude of 20,000 feet on the eve of 1st September, 1965 at Chamb Sector. While defending Lahore on 6th September 1965, Sarfraz Ahmad Rafiqui Shaheed led a formation of four PAF fighter jets. After shooting down an Indian plane, the machine gun of his plane got jammed. Instead of fleeing from the battlefield, he ordered his comrades to continue the attack and despite being defenseless, embraced martyrdom while protecting the formation from the rear. In recognition of his outstanding performance and courage, the Government of Pakistan conferred him with prestigious ‘Hilal-i-Juraat’ and ‘Sitara-i-Jurrat’ awards. Any chronicle of the aviation world or accomplishments of the Pakistan Air Force would remain incomplete without the mention of Air Commodore Muhammad Mahmood Alam Khan ( M.M.Alam) a veteran of the 1965 and 1971 wars. He was a daring pilot, a thorough professional, and a role model not only for the Air Force but also for Muslims across the world. He joined the PAF in 1952 and got a commission in Oct 1953. He attended several courses in the US and the UK. His major appointments included air gunnery and as a tactical instructor at the Fighter Leader School, commanding officer of three squadrons, director of operations research, and assistant chief of the air staff (flight safety and plans) at the air headquarters. During the 1965 war with India, Squadron Leader M.M. Alam shot down two enemy aircraft and damaged three on Sept 6. He received Sitara-i-Jur’at in recognition of his gallantry. Sept 7 was the day when he rewrote the history of air warfare by shooting down five Indian Hawker Hunter fighters in air-to-air combat, in less than 60 seconds. The first four came down within a span of 30 seconds. For this wonderful accomplishment, M.M. Alam was again awarded Sitara-i-Jur’at (with Bar). In addition, Pakistan Air Force heroes form a galaxy of dedicated men Squadron Leader Alauddin Ahmed, Squadron Leader Muhammad Iqbal, Squadron Leader Munir Ahmed, Flight Lieutenant Saifullah Khan Lodhi, Flight Lieutenant Younus Hussain, and Leading Aircraftman Anwar Hussain etc.