ISLAMABAD: National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) chief Asad Umar on Wednesday announced that 10 million doses of coronavirus vaccines have been administered in Pakistan so far.

Addressing a brief press conference to mark the achievement, Umar said the government’s decisions to curb the virus were proving “effective” during the third wave of the pandemic.

“The more quickly we get ourselves vaccinated, the faster we will be able to rid ourselves of this menace,” he said, requesting people to get themselves vaccinated so that business could reopen and life could return to its normal state in Pakistan.

Umar said the government as well as the masses had done a commendable job in following coronavirus SOPs, resulting in the number of cases dropping.

“We have seen that when Pakistanis, as a nation, decide to do something, then they do it,” he said.

The federal minister said that while it was an impressive achievement, the government wanted to expedite the campaign and vaccinate 70 million people by the end of the year.

The NCOC chief said Pakistan was vaccinating an estimated 300,000 people on a daily basis against the coronavirus, adding that more than 300,000 were registering for the vaccine on a daily basis.

Earlier, the minister had taken to Twitter to announce that Pakistan will cross the 1,00,00,000 doses mark today.