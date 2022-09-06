The Men in Green were commended by the former Indian captain Virat Kohli on Sunday for being a competitive and respectful team. They had just won the Super Four stage match in the ongoing Asia Cup 2022.

Meeting Babar Azam and the rest of the crew is always enjoyable.They are really gracious and courteous to all of us. Each team member values the others’ contributions “After the fierce conflict between Pakistan and India, Virat Kohli declared at a news conference.

It comes as no surprise that Babar is playing so well.Speaking of Azam, Kohli noted that the Pakistani captain is constantly eager to pick up new skills and recalled how the latter frequently sought the former’s help while the two were competing in the Under-19 World Cup.

“It’s hardly surprising that Babar plays this way in all of the game’s forms. He is also an incredibly gifted player, “The previous Indian captain added.