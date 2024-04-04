The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has expressed its concern over the news related to the health of Bushra Biba, the wife of founder PTI Imran Khan, and has offered to the Punjab government regarding her treatment.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Health Minister Syed Qasim Ali Shah has sent a letter to Chief Secretary Punjab on the news related to Bushra Bibi’s health.

The letter expressed concerns about the health of Bushra Bibi and said that it is concerned about the news about the poisoning of the PTI founder’s wife.

In the letter, the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government offered a panel of doctors to examine Bushra Bibi.

In addition, the letter states that access to physical examination and health services is a fundamental and constitutional right of every human being. It is hoped that the Punjab government will give a positive response to the letter.

It should be noted that former prime minister and founder of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf Imran Khan’s wife Bushra Bibi has claimed that 3 drops of toilet cleaner were added to my food on Shab Miraj.

While talking to the journalists on the court appearance, Bushra Bibi said that I was told by someone in the jail that toilet cleaner was added to the food, but I will not tell his name.

He said that 3 drops of toilet cleaner were added to my food on the night of Mi’raj, the research revealed that after a month of using toilet cleaner, my health worsened, I had swelling in my eyes, chest, and stomach pain, I also found food and water bitter. Think.