Pakistani spinner Noman Ali on Thursday won over the critics and fans by claiming all seven wickets that fell in the second Test against Sri Lanka so far.

With his lethal bowling spell, Ali provided an early breakthrough to Pakistan, which were already in a comfortable position with a massive lead against the hosts.

