The T20I series between Pakistan and South Africa will begin tomorrow (Thursday) in Lahore.

South Africa were clean swept 2-0 in the Test series, which is why they will be eager to make amends in the shortest format.

Here is the full schedule for the series:

1st T20I – February 11 – Thursday – 3:30pm at Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore

2nd T20I – February 13 – Saturday – 3:30pm at Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore

3rd T20I – February 14 – Sunday – 3:30pm at Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore

The toss for each match will take place at 3 pm – half an hour before the first ball, which is the standard in international cricket.