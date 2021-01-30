RAWALPINDI: Stadium Road will remain closed next week as Rawalpindi prepares for the second Test match between Pakistan and South Africa, the city’s traffic police said in a traffic plan issued Friday for the Test match.

Residents have been advised to use alternative routes to avoid inconvenience as Stadium Road will be closed during the practice session and Test match next week at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium.

On Friday, Pakistan defeated South Africa in the first Test by seven wickets taking a lead of 1-0 in the two-match Test series.

It was only Pakistan’s fifth victory against South Africa in 27 Tests.The second Test starts on February 4 in Rawalpindi. South Africa are on their first tour of Pakistan in 14 years.

Traffic in areas adjacent to the stadium will be regulated during the match, says Rawalpindi Senior Traffic Officer Syed Abid Abbas Shah. He added that the traffic plan will facilitate residents.

The Double Road, or more commonly known as the Stadium Road, will remain closed from the start to conclusion of the practice session and match.

The city’s senior traffic officer asked people to cooperate with the police performing duties during the cricket match.

Traffic coming from Rawal Dam, Islamabad towards Rawalpindi will be diverted to the Expressway.

It can enter Rawalpindi via Dhoke Kala Khan, Khanna and Korali.The traffic from Rawalpindi to Islamabad will take a U-turn in front of the Kidney Centre and use the opposite side to enter Islamabad.

The traffic coming from IJP Road and 9th Avenue Chowk towards Rawalpindi can take Pindora Chungi, Katarian, Carriage Factory, Pir Wadhai routes to enter Rawalpindi instead of the Stadium Road