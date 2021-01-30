LAHORE: The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) will announce the T20I squad for the series against South Africa in Lahore on January 31, a statement said on Friday.

The PCB, in the statement, said that Chief selector Muhammad Wasim will name the squad on Sunday at the Gaddafi Stadium . The board will provide the live-coverage of the presser on its YouTube Channel.

The three-match T20I series between Pakistan and South Africa will be played in Lahore next month with matches being scheduled on 11th, 13th and 14th of February.

This will be the first time the two sides will be in action in the shortest format of the game on Pakistan soil.

Leg spinner Zahid Mahmood is in line to be named in the T20I squad after it was confirmed that Shadab Khan will not be available for the three-match series.

Sources have confirmed to Geo News that Pakistani selectors have had initial discussions on the composition of the team for the series.

Other names being considered for the series, include Ammad Butt, Aamir Yamin, Sharjeel Khan, and Azam Khan.

Sources believe that Abdullah Shafiq, who was part of T20I squad that toured New Zealand, is unlikely to retain his place in the team. Wahab Riaz’s performance in New Zealand was also discussed among selectors.