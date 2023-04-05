ISLAMABAD: Former cricketer Umar Gul is most likely going to stay on as the bowling coach for Pakistan’s domestic T20 and ODI series against New Zealand, beginning with the first T20I on April 14 at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore.

Gul would likely remain the bowling coach for the second consecutive series, a reliable source within the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) informed the publication.

It should be mentioned that during the series against Afghanistan, he already carried out his duties as bowling coach.

The source said that Gul had been told to prepare to continue serving as a bowling instructor for the series against New Zealand.

Morne Morkel, a South African who was chosen by Mickey Arthur and is a member of the panel he chose for the national team, has reportedly already signed with the Lucknow Super Giants and won’t be able to travel with the Pakistani squad for the series.

In the meantime, the PCB on Tuesday announced that during the upcoming series against New Zealand, the Pindi Stadium will hold four international matches (two T20Is and as many ODIs).

The second ODI against New Zealand will be played in Rawalpindi in addition to the first ODI, two T20Is, and two T20Is. Instead of April 26 and 30, the two ODIs will be contested on April 27 and 29, respectively.

The final three ODIs will be played in Karachi, which had been set to host four of them initially.

Pakistan vs New Zealand T20I schedule:

Apr 14 — 1st T20I, Lahore

Apr 15 — 2nd T20I, Lahore

Apr 17 — 3rd T20I, Lahore

Apr 20 — 4th T20I, Rawalpindi

Apr 24 — 5th T20I, Rawalpindi

Pakistan vs New Zealand ODI schedule: