As the fourth T20I between Pakistan and New Zealand begins on Thursday, pitch curators have begun finishing up the pitches for the white-ball matches between the two nations.

The Pindi Stadium will hold four international competitions, and a total of four surfaces have been installed.

The International Cricket Council (ICC) gave the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium another demerit point for receiving a “below average” rating in December of last year, but the situation has since changed as a result of the stadium giving sensational power-hitting opportunities to both local and international cricketers in recent years.

Even Test cricket has delivered a tonne of sixes, with the most recent Test between England and Pakistan opening with a record 500 runs. The similar thing happened during the eighth season of the Pakistan Super League (PSL), when it was conceivable to chase down over 240-run winning objectives in 20 overs.

When there is no grass on the wicket at Pindi Stadium, the surface creates extraordinary opportunity for the batters to score runs because the ball strikes the bat at the predicted rate and height.

This time around, especially in the final two T20Is against New Zealand, nothing will change.

Head Curator Sarfraz Ahmad said in a statement to the publication, “We have prepared several pitches for the four matches planned to be played at the Pindi Stadium over the next 12 days.

“Pindi’s pitches consistently entice bowlers with exceptional qualities. The bowler who bends his back and bowls quickly can still get something out of the wicket even when there isn’t any grass on it.

He thinks the playing surface for the two T20Is will be favourable for batting, but that doesn’t mean a bowler couldn’t get something out of the surface. The bowler with the capacity for taking wickets can also leave his mark.

The crowds in Rawalpindi and Islamabad have been kept in the dark on the match scheduled for April 20.

“We’re unsure of who will watch the fourth T20I on ‘Chand Raat’. Friday might be Eid ul Fitr, depending on if the moon is visible. However, if that were not the case, we would pray. In order for spectators to completely enjoy the fourth T20I, we anticipate that Eid would fall on Saturday, according to renowned club cricketer Faisal Suleman.