Kane Williamson, the captain of New Zealand, chose to bat first against Pakistan in the first T20 World Cup semifinal after winning the toss. Both teams have elected to stick with the starting XI from their most recent game.The Men in Green and the Black caps are competing against one another in a world cup semifinal for the fourth time.In their six previous encounters during the T20 World Cup, Pakistan has prevailed in four games while New Zealand has won two.

The 2009 reigning champions’ season got off to a disastrous start as they lost to India in a nail-biting last-ball match and then suddenly fell to Zimbabwe the next match.Their victory versus the Netherlands was hardly significant because they seemed certain to lose after taking just 92 runs and lost four wickets.

Babar Azam’s team overcame Bangladesh in a game that came down to the wire in order to get to the last four.The Black Caps, who have yet to won a T20 world cup, set the tone for their campaign thus far with an 89-run thrashing of Australia to open the tournament.

The flood in Afghanistan did not impede their advancement. They defeated Sri Lanka thanks to Glenn Phillips’ 64-ball 104, his second century of the World Cup.Although they had trouble matching England’s 180 total, New Zealand came back to upset the underdogs Ireland because to captain Kane Williamson’s quickfire 61.Both clubs decided to use their starting lineups from the most recent contest.

Playing XI

Babar Azam (captain), Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Mohammad Haris, Shan Masood, Iftikhar Ahmed, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Naseem Shah, Haris Rauf, and Shaheen Shah Afridi are Pakistan’s other key players.

Kane Williamson, Devon Conway, Finn Allen, Glenn Phillips, Daryl Mitchell, Jimmy Neesham, Mitchell Santner, Tim Southee, Ish Sodhi, Lockie Ferguson, and Trent Boult are the New Zealand players on the field.