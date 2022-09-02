SHARJAH: In order to follow in the footsteps of his Pakistani counterpart Babar Azam, Hong Kong captain Nizakat Khan has asked him for “advice.”The two captains were seen meeting and talking before their crucial encounter in a video posted on the Pakistan Cricket Board’s (PCB) Twitter account.

Khan commanded Babar Azam, “Give us some tips also,” to which the Pakistani captain replied, “Kya tips chahiye (what tips do you want from me)?”Khan, who has Pakistani ancestry, complimented Babar on his batting during their talk and was also spotted swinging the bat of the Pakistani skipper.

Today’s final group match of the ACC T20 Asia Cup 2022 in Sharjah will feature Pakistan and Hong Kong for the first time playing in the shortest format, and Babar will captain Pakistan.Pakistan is confident that it can defeat Hong Kong and secure a spot in the Super 4 round of the competition after they were defeated by table-toppers India on Wednesday in Dubai.India won a thrilling match against Pakistan on Sunday.