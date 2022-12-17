Babar Azam, the captain of Pakistan, won the toss and chose to bat against England on Saturday, the first day of the third and final Test at the National Stadium in Karachi.

England is presently leading the series 2-0 after winning the first game by 74 runs in Rawalpindi and the second by 26 runs in Multan. This is their first Test tour to Pakistan since 2005.

The tourists took the wicketkeeper Ben Foakes and the batsman Rehan Ahmed in place of James Anderson and Will Jacks.

Rehan makes his England debut at the age of 18 and 126 days, breaking Brian Close’s 1949 record of 18 years and 149 days.

For the new player, his family, and English cricket as a whole, these are really exciting times, according to Ben Stokes.

Azhar Ali, a veteran Pakistani hitter who said on Friday that the Karachi Test would be his last, is one of the four alterations made by the hosts.

Imam-ul-Haq (injured), Mohammad Nawaz, Zahid Mahmood, and Mohammad Ali were left out, in addition to Shan Masood, Mohammad Wasim Junior, and Nauman Ali. Wasim, 21, is taking part in his first Test.

Pakistan’s captain, Babar Azam, stated after the coin toss that his team will try to score and exert pressure on the other team.

Teams

Abdullah Shafique, Azhar Ali, Shan Masood, Saud Shakeel, Mohammad Rizwan, Agha Salman, Faheem Ashraf, Mohammad Wasim Junior, Abrar Ahmed, and Nauman Ali are Pakistan’s other players.

Harry Brook, Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Ben Foakes, Jack Leach, Ollie Pope, Ollie Robinson, Joe Root, Mark Wood, and Rehan Ahmed are some of England’s other key players.